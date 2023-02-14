M1 southbound: Live updates as overturned vehicle forces closure of motorway near Leeds
An overturned vehicle has forced the closure of the M1 motorway near Leeds.
The carriageway has been closed southbound between junctions 39 and 40.
Emergency services are on the scene.
For all of the latest updates on the incident follow our live blog below:
M1 closure near Wakefield as emergency services respond to crash
Key Events
Highways England says lanes 1 and 2 are now open between J40 and J3. Lanes 3 and 4 remain closed for recovery and clear up work.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time if travelling in the area as there delays of 20 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion.
Highways England is advising drivers to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs. The route is:
- Exit the M1 at J40 using the offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A638 and proceed along this road until the junction with Charlesworth Way.
- At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approx. 300 metres until the roundabout with A636 (Derby Dale Road).
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles until the junction with the M1 J39.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit to re-join the M1 south.
Any driver of a vehicle that is more than 14ft or 4.2m in height should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol instead. The route is:
- Exit the M1 at J40 using the offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approx 2 miles until the junction with Ings Road.
- At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approx 200m to the next roundabout.
- At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61(Kirkgate).
- At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the next
- roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the 4th exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along thisroad for approximately 3 miles until the junction with A6186.
- At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the roundabout with the A636
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 39).
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M1 South.