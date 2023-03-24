News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Man arrested in connection with Elland Road incident
6 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
8 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
9 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

M1 southbound: Lanes reopened after sheep forced traffic to be stopped on motorway near Leeds

Traffic was stopped between junctions 41 and 40 on the M1 southbound – due to the presence of sheep on the carriageway.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Mar 2023, 19:01 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 19:24 GMT

Scroll down for live updates.

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between J40 (pictured) and J41. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between J40 (pictured) and J41. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk
Traffic has been stopped on the M1 southbound between J40 (pictured) and J41. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Live updates as sheep stop M1 southbound traffic

Show new updates

Traffic stoppage confirmation

A tweet shared by National Highways read: “The M1 southbound between J41 and J40 for Wakefield, traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to sheep on the carriageway. We will keep you updated.”

Sheep rounded up - but there is still congestion

National Highways have tweeted: “Sheep rounded up and all lanes reopened on the M1 southbound between J41 and J40. There is still approx. 2 miles congestion on approach. Please allow extra time for these delays to clear.”

Home
Page 1 of 1