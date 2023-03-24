M1 southbound: Lanes reopened after sheep forced traffic to be stopped on motorway near Leeds
Traffic was stopped between junctions 41 and 40 on the M1 southbound – due to the presence of sheep on the carriageway.
A tweet shared by National Highways read: “The M1 southbound between J41 and J40 for Wakefield, traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to sheep on the carriageway. We will keep you updated.”
National Highways have tweeted: “Sheep rounded up and all lanes reopened on the M1 southbound between J41 and J40. There is still approx. 2 miles congestion on approach. Please allow extra time for these delays to clear.”