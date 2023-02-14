M1 Leeds: Motorway traffic stopped in both directions near M62 due to police incident
Traffic was held in both directions on the M1 near Leeds.
A crash temporarily closed the motorway between junction 42 (for Lofthouse/M62) and junction 41 (for Wakefield). Heavy congestion built up in both directions.
Key Events
Police were called at 9.34am to a report of a collision involving several vehicles on the M1 Southbound near junction 42.
No serious injuries were reported and a stop was put in place on traffic while persons involved were assessed, prior to vehicles being moved to the hard shoulder.
Live traffic updates from the AA show heavy congestion on the M1 and the M62 near Leeds.
The AA says: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on M1 both ways from J41 A650 (Carrgate) to J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J40 Osset / Wakefield).”
An ongoing police incident has temporarily closed the motorway between junction 42 (for Lofthouse/M62) and junction 41 (for Wakefield). Heavy congestion is now building in both directions.