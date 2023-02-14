News you can trust since 1890
M1 Leeds: Motorway traffic stopped in both directions due to police incident - as it happened

Traffic was held in both directions on the M1 near Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago
A crash temporarily closed the motorway between junction 42 (for Lofthouse/M62) and junction 41 (for Wakefield). Heavy congestion built up in both directions.

Here’s how the incident unfolded.

Traffic was held on the M1 between junction 42 and junction 41 (Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk)

Traffic stopped on M1 near Leeds due to police incident - as it happened

Traffic stopped on M1 due to ongoing police incident

Traffic is being held in both directions on the M1 near Leeds.

An ongoing police incident has temporarily closed the motorway between junction 42 (for Lofthouse/M62) and junction 41 (for Wakefield). Heavy congestion is now building in both directions.

Severe congestion building

Live traffic updates from the AA show heavy congestion on the M1 and the M62 near Leeds.

The AA says: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to police incident on M1 both ways from J41 A650 (Carrgate) to J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J40 Osset / Wakefield).”

Traffic now released but ‘very long delays' remain

Police statement issued

Police were called at 9.34am to a report of a collision involving several vehicles on the M1 Southbound near junction 42.

No serious injuries were reported and a stop was put in place on traffic while persons involved were assessed, prior to vehicles being moved to the hard shoulder.

