M1 Leeds: Drivers issued warning as major motorway to be hit by overnight closures for two weeks
From Monday, November 20, National Highways will be carrying out overnight drainage and ground surveys on the M1 motorway near Leeds. Engineers will also test the existing lighting and electrical circuits and undertake detailed structural and bridge surveys.
During the work, the M1 northbound will be closed between junction 44 (Rothwell) and junction 46 (Austhorpe), each night, between Monday and Friday (November 24), from 8pm to 6am.
This will then be followed by a further set of weeknight closures from Monday, December 4. They will be in place each night, between Monday and Friday, for two weeks.
From Monday, December 18, workers will switch to the southbound carriageway between junction 46 and junction 44 for four nights. This will then be followed by three weeks of weeknight closures on the M1 southbound from Monday, January 8. All overnight closures run from 8pm to 6am.
During the northbound phase of work traffic will be diverted via the A639 and M62 to continue travelling north on the A1(M). Local traffic for junctions 46 and 47 will use the A1(M) at junction 42 and head northwest on the A63.
Meanwhile during the southbound stage, traffic will be diverted along the A63 to the A1(M) to join the M62 westbound. Local traffic will use M62 junction 30 up to the A639 and towards the M1.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and for additional information on the closures, visit: www.trafficengland.com.