M1 crash: Live updates as serious collision causes closure of motorway in both directions near Leeds
A serious has crash has led to the closure of the M1 in both directions between junctions 39 and 40.
Scroll down for live updates.
M1 crash updates
Key Events
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to junction 40 of the M1 southbound today to a report of a collision involving three HGV’s A passenger was found to be in a serious condition in one of the HGVs and was given emergency treatment.
“A full closure remains in place between junctions 39 and 40 on both sides of the carriageway. Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the junction.”
National Highways have said: “The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J39 and J40 (near Wakefield) due to a collision.
“Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”