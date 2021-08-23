It happened at around lunchtime and most lanes have now reopened.

West Yorkshire Police and national Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

One of the horses on the road was struck by a vehicle.

The M1 near Wakefield.

There are delays of around four miles.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to the M1 Northbound near junction 41 at about 1.17pm today a report of a collision.

"Police attended to find a car had been in collision with a horse which sadly died as a result of injuries sustained.

"It is believed the horse and a small number of others had got loose from a nearby field.

"A full closure was put on both sides of the carriageway while the other animals were made safe."

The southbound carriageway was re-opened at 1.48pm and work has been ongoing to clear the affected northbound carriageway.

Police and highways officials have been working to take traffic caught in the northbound closure off the motorway via junction 40Drivers are urged to avoid the area while recovery work is carried out.

Highways England has issued the following diversion route:

A diversion is available (route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs):

- Exit M1 at J40

- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A638 to the roundabout with the B6128.

- Take third exit on to B6128 northbound

- At the junction take the A653 turn right.

- Follow the A653 eastbound the M62 J28

- At the roundabout take the 4th exit to join the M62 eastbound

- Exit at J29 re-join the M1 northbound

Road users intending on travelling on this section of M1 are advised to allow additional time for their journey.