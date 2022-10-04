M1 car crash: Multi-car collision near Wakefield causes delays on motorway

A crash involving several cars is causing delays on the M1 south near Wakefield.

Two out of four lanes are currently closed between junction 39 and junction 40.

Traffic officers and recovery agents are reworking at the scene to clear the road.

A tweet posted by National Highways: Yorkshire read: “2 of (4) lanes are closed on the #M1 south J40-J39 near #Wakefield following a multiple vehicle collision. #TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are working at the scene to clear the vehicles involved. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 25 minutes on the approach.”