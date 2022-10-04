News you can trust since 1890
M1 car crash: Multi-car collision near Wakefield causes delays on motorway

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-car crash near Wakefield.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 6:24 pm - 1 min read
Two out of four lanes are currently closed between junction 39 and junction 40.

Traffic officers and recovery agents are reworking at the scene to clear the road.

A tweet posted by National Highways: Yorkshire read: “2 of (4) lanes are closed on the #M1 south J40-J39 near #Wakefield following a multiple vehicle collision. #TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are working at the scene to clear the vehicles involved. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 25 minutes on the approach.”

The West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

