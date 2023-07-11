Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M1 and A1M closures: Everything you need to know as key Leeds motorway stretches to shut overnight

Drivers in Leeds are being warned of two major motorways being closed overnight this week while signage upgrades are carried out.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

Sections of both the M1 and A1(M) will be closed overnight (Tuesday – Thursday) while the work is carried out. National Highways said signage is being refreshed and replaced on the gantry signs around the area where the M1 motorways merge. Routine maintenance to repaint road surface lines will also be carried out. Here’s everything you need to know.

How long will the route be shut?

To carry work out safely, the M1 northbound carriageway will be closed for three nights between junctions 46 (Austhorpe) and 48, as well as the A1M northbound between junction 42 (Selby Fork) and 44 (Bramham).

Sections of both the M1 and A1(M) will be closed overnight (Tuesday – Thursday). Picture: Simon HulmeSections of both the M1 and A1(M) will be closed overnight (Tuesday – Thursday). Picture: Simon Hulme
What have National Highways said ahead of the closure?

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We appreciate these are two very busy routes. Usually we do our best to keep closures to an absolute minimum, however, to keep the workforce safe we will need to close both the M1 and the A1 as the work is happening where the two motorways merge.

“As well as carrying out the work overnight when traffic is lightest, we have, where possible, delayed part of the work until 10pm to minimise disruption to drivers in this area. That said, we strongly advise drivers planning to travel during these times to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions."

What are the exact times of the closures?

The closures will be in place for the following dates and times:

11 and 12 July: A1M junctions 42-44 closed between 10pm - 6am on both nights. M1 junctions 46-48 closed between 8pm - 6am on both nights.

13 July: A1M closures 8pm – 6am. M1 closures 10pm – 6am.

What diversions will be in place?

While the closures are in place, traffic will be diverted via the A63, the A6120 and the A64. Updates will also be shared on the National Highways website and social media channels.

How can I find out more?

Local residents who would like to discuss this scheme, or need further information, are asked to contact National Highways 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]

