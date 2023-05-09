Luddenden Foot near Halifax: Crash claims life of teenage driver
A teenage driver was killed after a crash involving three vehicles in West Yorkshire at the weekend.
Police are now appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision in Calderdale on Sunday. (May 7)
The collision happened shortly before 5.40pm on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot and involved three vehicles, a blue Seat Ibiza, a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black BMW 320D.
The Seat was travelling along the A646 Burnley Road in the direction of Halifax when it attempted to overtake the Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, causing minor damage to the VW’s wing mirror.
The Seat then continued along the road before colliding head-on with the BMW on a sweeping left-hand bend.
The driver of the Seat, a 19-year-old male, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene of the collision.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to call 101, or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1477 of 7/5.