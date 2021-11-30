Long tailbacks on M62 after overnight roadworks shuts two lanes

Motorists are facing long delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire today.

A broken down road roller is causing significant disruption to journey times.

Heavy traffic is being reported on the eastbound carriageway between J31 A6555 (Castleford) and J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract).

This is due to an overnight closure following a road roller which has broken down and is currently causing an obstruction.

A social media post from Highways England Yorkshire reads: "#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 5.7 miles of congestion on the #M62 eastbound between J29 #Lofthouse #M1 and J32 adding at least 35 minutes to normal journey times. Please plan ahead if travelling this morning."

