Long delays on the M62 in Leeds as two lanes closed due to bridge defect

Two lanes have been closed due to a defect in the bridge joint on the M62 eastbound at J30 to J31.

The lane closures were put in place at about 1.50pm on the M62 Eastbound at Junction 30 Rothwell to J31 Normanton.

This is due to a defect in the bridge joint.

Emergency repairs are ongoing, the AA reports.

The incident has caused huge delays for travellers in West Yorkshire, with long delays reported around Castleford, Lofthouse and Tingley.

There is currently 6.5 miles of congestion, adding an estimated 45 minutes to journey times.

Highways England said: "The M62 eastbound J30 (Rothwell) to J31 (Normanton).

"Traffic Officers are currently at the scene."

"M1 Leeds and Wakefield plan ahead."