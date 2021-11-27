LIVE UPDATES: Travel disruption and heavy snow as Storm Arwen batters Leeds
People in Leeds have woken up to heavy snow and travel disruption this morning after Storm Arwen arrived in the city overnight.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:31 am
Scroll down for the latest road closures, public transport disruption, and snowy scenes from the city.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 09:27
M1 in SouthYorkshire is closed northbound between J36 and J37
National Highways: Yorkshire has announced the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J36 and J37 due to heavy snowfall.
First bus service disruption
First Bus has announced diversions on a number of its routes due to weather conditions.
While many of the services have now resumed normal service, please check the First West Yorks Twitter account before travel.
Leeds residents wake up to snow
