LIVE UPDATES: Travel disruption and heavy snow as Storm Arwen batters Leeds

People in Leeds have woken up to heavy snow and travel disruption this morning after Storm Arwen arrived in the city overnight.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:31 am
Snow on a Leeds street (Image credit: @avsybaby via Twitter)

Scroll down for the latest road closures, public transport disruption, and snowy scenes from the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LIVE UPDATES: Travel disruption and heavy snow as Storm Arwen batters Leeds

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 09:27

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 09:27

M1 in SouthYorkshire is closed northbound between J36 and J37

National Highways: Yorkshire has announced the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J36 and J37 due to heavy snowfall.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 08:56

First bus service disruption

First Bus has announced diversions on a number of its routes due to weather conditions.

While many of the services have now resumed normal service, please check the First West Yorks Twitter account before travel.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 08:47

Leeds residents wake up to snow

Home
Page 1 of 1
Leeds