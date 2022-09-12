Live updates as traffic on M62 stretches for miles following crash in West Yorkshire
A crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire has led to traffic stretching back to Leeds.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:51 am
The collision was on the westbound carriageway of the M62, between junction 23 (Huddersfield) and junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).
As a result, congestion has built and delays are expected.
Scroll down for live updates.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 10:37
Police make comment
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a ‘damage only’ collision.
Traffic stretching back to Leeds
Traffic is now stretching back to junctions J28 (Tingley Interchange) and J27 (Gildersome Interchange).
