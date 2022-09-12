News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Live updates as traffic on M62 stretches for miles following crash in West Yorkshire

A crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire has led to traffic stretching back to Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:51 am

The collision was on the westbound carriageway of the M62, between junction 23 (Huddersfield) and junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).

As a result, congestion has built and delays are expected.

Read More

Read More
Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need to speak to these people immediately
The crash has caused congestion. Image: Motorway Cameras (https://www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/)

Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates.

Live updates as traffic on M62 stretches for miles following crash in West Yorkshire

Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 10:37

Show new updates
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 10:37

Police make comment

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a ‘damage only’ collision.

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 10:18

Traffic stretching back to Leeds

Traffic is now stretching back to junctions J28 (Tingley Interchange) and J27 (Gildersome Interchange).

Home
Page 1 of 1
M62West YorkshireLeedsHuddersfield