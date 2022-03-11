A64 Leeds crash: Rush hour traffic chaos on the Inner Ring Road following crash
There is traffic chaos in Leeds city centre following a rush hour crash.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:20 pm
It has happened on the A64(M) Leeds Inner Ring Road at the junction with New Briggate, New York Road, North Street and Vicar Lane.
Updates from AA show gridlocked traffic on the A64.
Rush hour crash causes traffic chaos in Leeds city centre
