Live updates as Leeds to Sheffield train services cancelled or delayed after body found on tracks
Rail services running between Leeds and Sheffield are due to be disrupted this afternoon following an emergency incident.
Due emergency services dealing with an incident between Leeds and Sheffield / Doncaster, trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
LNER and Northern services running to and from Leeds are among those affected.
Delays are expected to continue until early afternoon.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 13:19
Key Events
LNER tickets can be used on TransPennine
Those travelling on LNER services can use their ticket at no extra cost on TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York.
British Transport Police official statement
A spokesperson for BTP told the YEP: “Officers were called to Outwood station at 10.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”
Replacement buses remain in operation
Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate. This will extend journey times by 20 minutes.
Delays to continue
Major disruption is now expected until 2pm.
LNER customer advice
No services operating out of Outwood
National Rail have confirmed that trains will not call at Outwood.
Delays set to continue
Having previously said disruption was due until 12pm, it is now expected to remain until at least 1pm.
British Transport Police approach
British Transport Police have been approached for comment.
Emergency services dealing with incident
Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leeds and Sheffield / Doncaster, trains running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.