Live as vehicle fire leads to five miles of delays on M62 near Huddersfield

A vehicle fire on the M62 has lead to five miles of delays and long tailbacks.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 12:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 12:36 pm

Lane one is closed eastbound between J22 and J23 near Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Highways England is advising people they will need to add and extra 40 minutes to their journey time.

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Congestion after a vehicle fire on the M62 near Huddersfield.

Live as vehicle fire leads to five miles of delays on M62 near Huddersfield

Last updated: Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:32

Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:32

An update from the Highways Agency

Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:31

Pictures from the scene

Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:21

This is where the congestion is, according to AA:

Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:10

Long delays on the M62

Home
Page 1 of 1