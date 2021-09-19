Live as vehicle fire leads to five miles of delays on M62 near Huddersfield
A vehicle fire on the M62 has lead to five miles of delays and long tailbacks.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 12:05 pm
Updated
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 12:36 pm
Lane one is closed eastbound between J22 and J23 near Huddersfield.
Highways England is advising people they will need to add and extra 40 minutes to their journey time.
Last updated: Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 12:32
An update from the Highways Agency
Pictures from the scene
This is where the congestion is, according to AA:
Long delays on the M62
