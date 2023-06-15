Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live as two HGVs crash on the M62 westbound near Leeds causing miles of traffic for commuters

Two HGVs have crashed on the M62 near Leeds this morning (Thursday).
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:47 BST

The collision has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 for Brighouse and junction 24 for Huddersfield and two out of four lanes have been closed.

National Highways have said that emergency services are on the scene and there are delays of over 20 mins and 3 miles of congestion.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

Miles of traffic has built up on the M62Miles of traffic has built up on the M62
Live two HGVs crash on the M62

07:45 BST

Two lanes closed on the M62

National Highways have issued the below tweet about this ongoing incident:

