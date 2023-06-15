Live as two HGVs crash on the M62 westbound near Leeds causing miles of traffic for commuters
Two HGVs have crashed on the M62 near Leeds this morning (Thursday).
The collision has happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 for Brighouse and junction 24 for Huddersfield and two out of four lanes have been closed.
National Highways have said that emergency services are on the scene and there are delays of over 20 mins and 3 miles of congestion.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below:
Live two HGVs crash on the M62
Two lanes closed on the M62
National Highways have issued the below tweet about this ongoing incident:
Page 1 of 1