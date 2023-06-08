Northern and National Rail have issued warnings that an issue between Leeds station and Kirkstall Forge is resulting in trains having to run at reduced speeds towards the city centre.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”“Services between Shipley and Leeds and Guiseley and Leeds are being significantly disrupted due to safety inspections taking place near Kirkstall Forge.Network Rail staff are en route to site to conduct the safety inspections. Until these are completed trains will run at significantly reduced speeds.”