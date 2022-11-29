Live as M1 closed in both directions near Leeds due to police incident
The M1 has been closed in both directions near Leeds due to a police-led incident.
National Highways has posted on Twitter this evening saying that the M1 has been closed in both directions between junctions 44 and 45 due to an incident being overseen by West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson said: “More information to follow shortly. Thank you for your patience.”
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
For all of the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below.
M1 now fully reopened
National Highways confirms reopening
The road has reopened in both directions
The duty inspector at West Yorkshire Police has just told us that the M1 has now been fully reopened.
Traffic building in both directions
The below screenshot from Google maps shows that there is significant traffic building in both directions of the M1
Southbound diversion route
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 Junction 44 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A639 and proceed along this road to the junction with the M621 (Junction 7).
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the slip road to join the M621 Clockwise and proceed along this road to the junction with the M1 (Junction 43).
- Merge onto M1 southbound (Junction J43).
Northbound diversion route
Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M1 onto the M621 (Anti-Clockwise) at Junction 43 exit slip road and proceed along this to the junction with the M621(Junction 7).
- Exit the M621 using Junction 7 exit slip road and proceed to the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A639 and proceed along this road to the junction with the M1 (Junction 44).
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to re-join M1 northbound (Junction 44).