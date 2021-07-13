Live as Elland Road blocked after lorry hits railway bridge

LiveLive as Elland Road blocked after lorry hits railway bridge
Elland Road is blocked after a lorry struck a railway bridge.
Bus services have been affected.
First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Due to a HGV Collision Elland Road is closed
"To Leeds Park Row are diverting via Ring Road onto M621 to Junction 2 & resuming normal route.
"To White Rose/Cottingley diverting via Elland Road, Wesley Street, Town Street, Old Lane & Dewsbury Road>"
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 12:52
Police statement on the incident:
“This was reported at 10.26am as a lorry on its side.
“There is only the lorry involved in this incident and the driver is not believed to be injured.
“Recovery work is continuing at the scene and part of Elland Road is currently closed.”