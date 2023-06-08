Live as delays of over an hour faced on the M62 westbound near Leeds following crash
One lane is closed on the M62 westbound between junction 23 and junction 22 due to a collision. There are delays of 60 minutes on the approach.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
For the latest updates on this incident follow our live blog below:
Delays of over an hour on M62 near Leeds after crash
One lane closed
National Highways statement
A spokesperson for National Highways has issued the following statement:
Lane 3 (of 3) is closed on the M62 westbound between J23 and J22 due to a collision. There are delays of 60 minutes on the approach.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.