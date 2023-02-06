Live as closures on the A1(M) and M1 near Wakefield cause long delays for Leeds commuters
Two separate collisions this morning (Monday) on the A1(M) and M1 near Wakefield have led to closures and delays for commuters.
Highways England has said that one lane has been closed on the A1(M) northbound between junction 38 for Adwickle Street and junction 39 for North Elmsall following a collision. There are delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times and 7 miles of congestion approaching the incident.
Meanwhile on the M1 northbound between junctions 41 and 42 near Wakefield, one of the five lanes has been closed following a collision and there are delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times and four miles of congestion approaching the incident.
For all of the latest updates on these two ongoing incidents follow our live blog below:
Highways England says a recovery team is en route to the scene of the crash on the A1(M) northbound between J38 (Adwick le Street) and J39 (North Elmsall). They will collect the vehicles involved, allowing the road to be fully reopened. One lane currently remains closed.
According to its most recent estimate, there are delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times and four miles of congestion approaching the crash site.
Below is the latest update from Highways England about the crash and lane closure on the A1(M):