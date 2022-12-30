Officers were called to Little Horton Lane, Bradford at 6.30pm yesterday evening to reports a silver Land Rover Discovery which was towing a trailer had been in collision with a pedestrian.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition. The driver has been spoken to and is helping police with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.”

Officers were called to Little Horton Lane, Bradford at 6.30pm yesterday. Picture: Google