List of every Leeds and West Yorkshire train station where new CCTV cameras are being installed for ‘safety’

It comes as part of a bid to improve safety at train station for customers, with a further 1,094 cameras set to be updated across the network.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are doing all we can to provide them with the safest possible environment.

“CCTV helps discourage anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour and, when problematic behaviour persists, can be crucial in providing evidence to the police that enables offenders to be brought to justice.”

More than 600 new CCTV cameras are set to be installed by operator Northern. Photo: Northern.

The stations across West Yorkshire that are involved in the scheme are Apperley Bridge; Bradford Forster Square; Bradford Interchange; Burley in Wharfdale; Burley Park; Crossgate; Fitzwilliam; Headingley; Ilkley; Kirkstall Forge; Micklefield; Shipley; and South Milford.