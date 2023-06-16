List of every Leeds and West Yorkshire train station where new CCTV cameras are being installed for ‘safety’
It comes as part of a bid to improve safety at train station for customers, with a further 1,094 cameras set to be updated across the network.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are doing all we can to provide them with the safest possible environment.
“CCTV helps discourage anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour and, when problematic behaviour persists, can be crucial in providing evidence to the police that enables offenders to be brought to justice.”
The stations across West Yorkshire that are involved in the scheme are Apperley Bridge; Bradford Forster Square; Bradford Interchange; Burley in Wharfdale; Burley Park; Crossgate; Fitzwilliam; Headingley; Ilkley; Kirkstall Forge; Micklefield; Shipley; and South Milford.
Last year, Northern completed the roll-out of 7,000 HD CCTV cameras on-board its fleet of trains. Footage from the cameras can be viewed in real time by the British Transport Police. There are also more than 350 body-worn cameras available to the train operator’s staff.