Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

List of every Leeds and West Yorkshire train station where new CCTV cameras are being installed for ‘safety’

More than 600 new CCTV cameras are set to be installed by operator Northern at its stations across the region, including 13 in West Yorkshire.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

It comes as part of a bid to improve safety at train station for customers, with a further 1,094 cameras set to be updated across the network.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we are doing all we can to provide them with the safest possible environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV helps discourage anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour and, when problematic behaviour persists, can be crucial in providing evidence to the police that enables offenders to be brought to justice.”

More than 600 new CCTV cameras are set to be installed by operator Northern. Photo: Northern.More than 600 new CCTV cameras are set to be installed by operator Northern. Photo: Northern.
More than 600 new CCTV cameras are set to be installed by operator Northern. Photo: Northern.

The stations across West Yorkshire that are involved in the scheme are Apperley Bridge; Bradford Forster Square; Bradford Interchange; Burley in Wharfdale; Burley Park; Crossgate; Fitzwilliam; Headingley; Ilkley; Kirkstall Forge; Micklefield; Shipley; and South Milford.

Last year, Northern completed the roll-out of 7,000 HD CCTV cameras on-board its fleet of trains. Footage from the cameras can be viewed in real time by the British Transport Police. There are also more than 350 body-worn cameras available to the train operator’s staff.

Related topics:West YorkshireLeedsCCTV