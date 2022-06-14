Northern confirmed the news on their social media platforms.

"Due to a trespass incident at Leeds, the line is blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed." they tweeted.

As a result of the incident, the power to the overhead electric wires have been turned off. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Services running through Leeds station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes with trains to be held at the station while the incident is ongoing.

