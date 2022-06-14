Northern confirmed the news on their social media platforms.
"Due to a trespass incident at Leeds, the line is blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed." they tweeted.
Services running through Leeds station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes with trains to be held at the station while the incident is ongoing.
As a result of the incident, the power to the overhead electric wires have been turned off.
Disruption is expected until 8pm.