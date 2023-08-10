Pictures show police officers walking on the railway lines after trespassers were reported on the tracks.

It resulted in the cancellation of all trains between Harrogate in Leeds, although the lines have now reopened.

Network Rail confirmed this morning (August 10) that the services were running again. However, disruption is still expected because of displaced trains and train crew.

Services that run via York to Leeds via Garforth and Cross Gates have not been affected.

The first service to be affected this morning was the 6.59am train from Leeds to York via Harrogate. Customers were told to travel via Garforth and Cross Gates for York, with tickets accepted on other services.