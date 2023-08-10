Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds trains: Pictures show police on railway tracks as 'trespassers' cancel all rail services from Harrogate

Pictures show police officers walking on the railway lines after trespassers were reported on the tracks.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

It resulted in the cancellation of all trains between Harrogate in Leeds, although the lines have now reopened.

Network Rail confirmed this morning (August 10) that the services were running again. However, disruption is still expected because of displaced trains and train crew.

Services that run via York to Leeds via Garforth and Cross Gates have not been affected.

The first service to be affected this morning was the 6.59am train from Leeds to York via Harrogate. Customers were told to travel via Garforth and Cross Gates for York, with tickets accepted on other services.

Operator Northern apologised for the delays.

