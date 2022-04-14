Leeds trains: Northern urge customers to plan ahead for Easter weekend travels with TransPennine strike to cause havoc

Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday 15 and Monday, April 18 across the Northern network.

Services are expected to be especially busy over the Easter weekend with TransPennine Express preparing for another weekend of strike action.

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is due to take place on both Easter Saturday and Sunday (April 16 and 17) and will cause significant disruption to services across the North and into Scotland.

Major infrastructure upgrades over the Easter bank holiday weekend will also mean fewer trains and some bus replacements will run.

Anyone planning on using TPE services on Easter Saturday and Sunday should travel only if they absolutely have to, and are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and check carefully before travelling as trains will be very busy and short notice changes and cancellations are likely.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Easter is such a special time for many, with people making plans to see family or friends, or to enjoy a day out or trip away.

“Sadly, strike action by RMT means there will be major disruption to our services over the bank holiday weekend, and we are recommending people avoid travel on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

“With major events including the Manchester City v Liverpool FA Cup semi-final planned to take place over the affected dates, we are urging people to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.”

In addition, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times.

“We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer." said, Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern