Leeds trains: Full list of Northern rail timetable changes including Bradford, Ilkley and Knottingley
Train timetables across Yorkshire will change on Sunday, December 10 along with the rest of the National Rail network. Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.
For more information about individual station changes, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website.
Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”
In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.
Extra capacity is being added to the Knottingley to Leeds via Streethouse service, with extra carriages and an additional stop at Outwood; while some services between Bradford and Ilkley, Skipton and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four.
One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.
The following service changes will come into affect from December…
Leeds – Carlisle: From December 2023 until March 2024 services will run as either 2 or 3 carriages for the winter period.
Penistone line: 17:51 from Huddersfield to Sheffield will be removed.
Huddersfield-Castleford (peak services): We have been advised by Rail North Partnership that TransPennine Express will take over this service to facilitate the TransPennine Route Upgrade diversionary route requirements.
Doncaster – Leeds: Trains will run as 3 carriages instead of 4 throughout the day. Additional carriages will be added to morning peak services from Knottingley to serve stations closer to Leeds.
Knottingley – Streethouse – Leeds: Service in the morning peak will be extended to 4 carriages, with an additional call at Outwood to provide extra capacity following the changes on the Doncaster route.
Bradford – Ilkley/Skipton/Leeds: Some changes in the number of carriages with some services running as 3 carriages instead of 4.