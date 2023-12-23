Key rail operator have issued travel advice ahead of the Christmas period in Leeds.

Over the festive season passengers are warned to expect adjusted timetables, potential delays and for services to be extremely busy.

There are no Northern, TransPennine, LNER or CrossCountry services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (25 and 26 December) and customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the operator websites for more information about their local station. Here is a full list of service disruptions.

December 24

Services are expected to be extremely busy on Sunday, December 24 and passengers are asked to check their entire journey before they travel, including returns.

December 25

There is no planned Northern, TransPennine, LNER or CrossCountry services in operation on Monday, December 25.

December 26

There is no planned Northern, TransPennine, LNER or CrossCountry services in operation on Tuesday, December 26.

December 27 – January 1

Services will run as per the normal timetable but operators across the network warn that disruption is be expected.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling immediately before and after the Christmas bank holidays should expect disruption.

“This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas. We strongly advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ on those days.”