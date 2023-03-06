Fares in England and Wales jumped by up to 5.9% on average on Sunday, adding hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

The annual fares rise is the largest since a 6.1% hike across Britain in 2012, according to a PA news agency analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data.

As union strikes and unreliable services continue to affect customers, while energy and food bills increase, campaign group Railfuture said it is “really harsh on the poor rail traveller” and a “bitter pill to swallow”.

The annual fares rise is the largest since a 6.1% hike across Britain in 2012. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Examples of new ticket prices on key Leeds routes include:

Anytime day single from Leeds to Wakefield: £4.90

Anytime day single from Leeds to Bradford: £5.20

Anytime day single from Leeds to Liverpool: £21.80

Anytime day single from Leeds to Manchester: £18.40

Anytime day single from Leeds to London: £56.90

The price hike comes as separate ORR figures show the equivalent of one in 25 train services were cancelled in the year to February 4, representing the worst reliability in records dating back to 2014.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This savage fare hike will be a sick joke for millions reliant on the Conservative’s broken rail system.

“People already facing soaring taxes and bills will now be clobbered with an eye-watering rise in the cost of the daily commute.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “I understand it has been a difficult year and people are feeling the pinch which is why – through the biggest ever government intervention – we capped the rise well below inflation and delayed it coming into force.”

Latest research by watchdog Transport Focus shows fewer than half of passengers think they get good value for their fares.

Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “After months of unreliable services and strike disruption, it’s clear that too many passengers are not getting a value for money service.