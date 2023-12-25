Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds train ticket prices as costs expected to rise following 4.9% rail fare increase

Commuters heading in and out of Leeds’ train station are set to be hit by an increase in ticket prices.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
The rise of 4.9% for rail fares in England will come into force in March – and although the planned increase has been capped by the government, the cost of tickets is also expected to rise.

For example, a season ticket from York to Leeds currently costs £2,764.

But under new predictions, that could rise to £2,899 with the planned increase, which is £135 on top of the current price.

The cost of train tickets are expected to rise in March. Photo: James Hardisty.The cost of train tickets are expected to rise in March. Photo: James Hardisty.
Meanwhile, examples of new ticket prices on key Leeds routes calculated with the expected increase could include: £5.14 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Wakefield; £5.45 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Bradford; and £22.90 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Liverpool.

They also include £19.30 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Manchester, and £59.70 for an anytime day single from Leeds to London.

And while the official prices have yet to be announced, they rely on the Bank of England’s forecasted declines in inflation.