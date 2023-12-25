Leeds train ticket prices as costs expected to rise following 4.9% rail fare increase
The rise of 4.9% for rail fares in England will come into force in March – and although the planned increase has been capped by the government, the cost of tickets is also expected to rise.
But under new predictions, that could rise to £2,899 with the planned increase, which is £135 on top of the current price.
Meanwhile, examples of new ticket prices on key Leeds routes calculated with the expected increase could include: £5.14 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Wakefield; £5.45 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Bradford; and £22.90 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Liverpool.
They also include £19.30 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Manchester, and £59.70 for an anytime day single from Leeds to London.
And while the official prices have yet to be announced, they rely on the Bank of England’s forecasted declines in inflation.