Commuters heading in and out of Leeds’ train station are set to be hit by an increase in ticket prices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rise of 4.9% for rail fares in England will come into force in March – and although the planned increase has been capped by the government, the cost of tickets is also expected to rise.

For example, a season ticket from York to Leeds currently costs £2,764.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But under new predictions, that could rise to £2,899 with the planned increase, which is £135 on top of the current price.

The cost of train tickets are expected to rise in March. Photo: James Hardisty.

Meanwhile, examples of new ticket prices on key Leeds routes calculated with the expected increase could include: £5.14 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Wakefield; £5.45 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Bradford; and £22.90 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Liverpool.

They also include £19.30 for an anytime day single from Leeds to Manchester, and £59.70 for an anytime day single from Leeds to London.