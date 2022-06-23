Leeds train strikes: Live updates with rail services cancelled as England host New Zealand in cricket at Headingley

Hundreds of services in and out of Leeds are set to be affected today as the second day of national rail strikes are set to get underway.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:50 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:07 am

Passengers continue to be urged not to travel if possible as over 40,000 of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Strike action which got underway on Tuesday (June 21) is expected through today (Thursday 23) and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

Follow below for all the latest train, bus and traffic news this morning:

Passengers continue to be urged not to travel if possible as over 40,000 of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.

Leeds train strikes: Live updates from Leeds station as commuters warned not to travel in Leeds on second day of disruption

Last updated: Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 11:39

  • Passengers continue to be advised not to travel where possible
  • A skeleton service will be running out of Leeds
  • Strike to affect England v New Zealand test match
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 11:39

Arriva drivers standing united with rail staff

Arriva bus drivers, who are currently striking over a pay dispute, gathered outside Leeds station on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with rail workers who are striking across the country.

Over 40,000 Network Rail staff across 13 train providers have walked out in the largest rail strike action in Britain for 33 years.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 11:04

Freight services taking priority

Very limited services will be running today with lines only open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.

Vital freight services running during the day will take priority over passengers.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 10:46

A skeleton service will be running out of Leeds

Skeleton services will be running throughout the strikes with 80 per cent of services cancelled.

In Leeds the usual 40 to 50 trains coming and going an hour is reduced to just 8 or 9.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 09:52

Network Rail committed to finding a quick end to the strikes

Speaking exclusively to the YEP on Tuesday, Rob McIntosh, Eastern Region Managing Director for Network Rail, revealed they are committed to sitting down with RMT and finding a solution

Network Rail boss says 'we want to get back around the table' as hundreds of Leeds services cancelled by strike

Network Rail say they are committed to finding a quick end to the national rail strikes with over 80 per cent of services cancelled across the country.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 09:19

Special rail timetable

A special rail timetable will remain in place until strike action has concluded

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 08:53

Train ticket refund

If you have been affected by the rail strikes then here is all you need to know to claim a full refund

How Leeds passengers can claim 100% refund on rail tickets impacted by strike disruption this week

Passengers have been urged not to travel this week as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 08:27

Northern advise passengers not to travel

Northern continue to advise passengers not to travel with only five Northern services expected to run across Yorkshire today.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 08:22

13 train operators on strike

Over 40,000 Network rail staff and 13 operators are joining the strike action.

Operators include Northern, TransPennine, LNER and Cross Country.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:39

England v New Zealand test match

Heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity of Headingley stadium

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:10

Mayor Tracy Brabin speaks out

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, spoke out following the first day of strikes on Tuesday

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsEnglandNew ZealandPassengersNetwork Rail