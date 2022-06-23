Passengers continue to be urged not to travel if possible as over 40,000 of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.
Strike action which got underway on Tuesday (June 21) is expected through today (Thursday 23) and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.
Last updated: Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 11:39
- A skeleton service will be running out of Leeds
- Strike to affect England v New Zealand test match
Arriva bus drivers, who are currently striking over a pay dispute, gathered outside Leeds station on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with rail workers who are striking across the country.
Over 40,000 Network Rail staff across 13 train providers have walked out in the largest rail strike action in Britain for 33 years.
Very limited services will be running today with lines only open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.
Vital freight services running during the day will take priority over passengers.
Skeleton services will be running throughout the strikes with 80 per cent of services cancelled.
In Leeds the usual 40 to 50 trains coming and going an hour is reduced to just 8 or 9.
Network Rail committed to finding a quick end to the strikes
Speaking exclusively to the YEP on Tuesday, Rob McIntosh, Eastern Region Managing Director for Network Rail, revealed they are committed to sitting down with RMT and finding a solution
Network Rail say they are committed to finding a quick end to the national rail strikes with over 80 per cent of services cancelled across the country.
A special rail timetable will remain in place until strike action has concluded
If you have been affected by the rail strikes then here is all you need to know to claim a full refund
Northern continue to advise passengers not to travel with only five Northern services expected to run across Yorkshire today.
Over 40,000 Network rail staff and 13 operators are joining the strike action.
Operators include Northern, TransPennine, LNER and Cross Country.
Heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity of Headingley stadium
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, spoke out following the first day of strikes on Tuesday