Leeds train strikes: East Coast Main Line passengers urged to only travel if necessary

With rail unions calling national industrial action on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, train services will be limited and only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions - to keep vital services running for those who need them.

But with less than half of usual services planned to run between London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must.

Trains are set to start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with the last long distance services leaving in the early afternoon. Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Sarah Reid, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route said: “I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect severe disruption. I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans.”

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21, with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.