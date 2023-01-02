Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions will bring services to a halt for a total of three days this week, affecting Northern, LNER and Transpennine services. The industrial action taking place includes two 48-hour walk outs by the RMT on 3 to 4 and 6 to 7 January; and ASLEF members staging a one-day strike on 5 January.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF. For many, Monday 9 January will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

“As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”

Members of the RMT union picket at Leeds Station. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2016.

While the official strike action for RMT will take place on 3, 4, 6, and 7 January, Transpennine has also stated they expect travel to be disrupted the day after the planned strikes, on both 5 and 8 January.