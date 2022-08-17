Leeds train strikes: All the Cross Country, Northern and LNER services cancelled and which are still running
Britain’s train operators have released plans for how their services will be altered during this week’s rail strikes.
On Thursday and Saturday, only around a fifth of normal services will run, and half of lines will be closed.
Trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on both strike days and will start later than normal on the following mornings.
Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for Thursday and Saturday:
CrossCountry
Thursday: A very limited service is planned between Birmingham and Bristol; Edinburgh via Leeds, York and Newcastle; Leicester; Manchester; and Southampton via Reading.
Saturday: A very limited service is planned from Birmingham to Manchester and Southampton, and from Derby to Edinburgh via Leeds, York and Newcastle.
Grand Central
Just three trains in each direction will run between London King’s Cross and both Northallerton and Wakefield Kirkgate.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER)
Thursday: Only two trains per hour will operate between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross, and one per hour doing part of the route.
Saturday: Only one train per hour will operate between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross, and two per hour doing part of the route.
Northern
Passengers are urged “not to travel” as only a small number of routes will have trains.
Routes that will be open include Liverpool to Manchester; Manchester to Alderley Edge; York to Leeds; and Leeds to Sheffield.
Read More
TransPennine Express
There will only be a very limited service, with just these routes open: Manchester Airport to Preston; Manchester Piccadilly to York; Newcastle to Edinburgh; and Cleethorpes to Sheffield.