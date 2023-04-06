News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
50 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
6 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
11 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
13 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
32 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
40 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Leeds train station: Delays up to 30 minutes due to 'animals on the railway' in city

Trains going in and out of Leeds are facing delays this afternoon due to reports of “animals on the railway”.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read

National Rail first logged the incident at 11.45am, saying that it was affecting routes from Leeds to York, Blackpool, Bradford, Manchester, Skipton, Chester, Knottingley, Hull and Halifax.

A spokesperson said: “Lines have now reopened following animals on the railway at Leeds. However, whilst service recovers, trains may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Disruption is expected until 13:00.”

Trains in and out of Leeds have faced delays. Photo: James HardistyTrains in and out of Leeds have faced delays. Photo: James Hardisty
Trains in and out of Leeds have faced delays. Photo: James Hardisty
LeedsDisruptionYorkManchesterChesterHullHalifax