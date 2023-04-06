Leeds train station: Delays up to 30 minutes due to 'animals on the railway' in city
Trains going in and out of Leeds are facing delays this afternoon due to reports of “animals on the railway”.
National Rail first logged the incident at 11.45am, saying that it was affecting routes from Leeds to York, Blackpool, Bradford, Manchester, Skipton, Chester, Knottingley, Hull and Halifax.
A spokesperson said: “Lines have now reopened following animals on the railway at Leeds. However, whilst service recovers, trains may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 13:00.”