Northern said that all lines between Leeds and Carlisle were blocked on Wednesday morning, with disruption expected to continue until 9.30am. It said services running between the two stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The rail operator was also reporting minor disruption to a number of other services as staff availability led to cancellations. They include services that had been due to run between Leeds and Sheffield.

Passengers are advised to check the service updates section of the Northern website for the latest details.