Leeds train disruption: Cancellations and delays warning as railway lines blocked between Leeds and Carlisle

Leeds train passengers are being warned of service cancellations and delays after a tree fell onto railway lines.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:04 BST

Northern said that all lines between Leeds and Carlisle were blocked on Wednesday morning, with disruption expected to continue until 9.30am. It said services running between the two stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The rail operator was also reporting minor disruption to a number of other services as staff availability led to cancellations. They include services that had been due to run between Leeds and Sheffield.

Passengers are advised to check the service updates section of the Northern website for the latest details.

Passengers travelling between Leeds and Carlisle are being warned to expect disruption to services. Picture: James HardistyPassengers travelling between Leeds and Carlisle are being warned to expect disruption to services. Picture: James Hardisty
