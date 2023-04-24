News you can trust since 1890
Live

Leeds train delays: Services severely delayed or cancelled as person hit by train at Sandal & Agbrigg

Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:37 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:38 BST

A statement published by Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30am.”

A further statement by LNER confirmed a person had been hit by a train: “#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between #Leeds and #Doncaster. All lines between these stations are currently blocked.”

Affected services include the Leeds to Doncaster train and Leeds to Sheffield train.

Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morningTrain services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning
Follow our live blog below for updates.

Live updates as trains in Leeds severely delayed after person hit by train

09:05 BST

Disruption now ended

08:40 BST

LNER suggested travel routes

LNER posted a suggested travel route for those travelling from Leeds. It said: “f you are travelling from #Peterborough to #Wakefield or #Leeds, you should board the 1118 LNER departure for #Edinburgh and change at #Doncaster for the 1214 LNER departure.”

08:38 BST

LNER announced a person had been hit by a train

