A statement published by Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30am.”

A further statement by LNER confirmed a person had been hit by a train: “#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between #Leeds and #Doncaster. All lines between these stations are currently blocked.”

Affected services include the Leeds to Doncaster train and Leeds to Sheffield train.

Train services from Leeds station are being delayed and cancelled this morning