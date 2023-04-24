News you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Police confirm person has died after being hit by train near Sandal and Agbrigg station

Police have confirmed that a person has died after being hit by a train in Wakefield.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to Sandal and Agbrigg station at 5.23am today (April 24) following reports that someone had been injured on the tracks. All lines through the station were blocked as emergency services were called out to the station, and LNER reported that a person had been hit by a train.

British Transport Police have now issued a statement and confirmed that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Sandal and Agbrigg station at 5.23am this morning (24 April) following reports of casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services were called out to Sandal & Agbrigg station, Wakefield (Photo: Google/Vextrix Surveys)Emergency services were called out to Sandal & Agbrigg station, Wakefield (Photo: Google/Vextrix Surveys)
All train lines have now reopened and the disruption has ended.

