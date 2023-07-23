Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Police called to Wakefield Westgate as 'disruptive passenger' blocks train line

Police have been called to Wakefield Westgate as a “disruptive passenger” causes delays.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 13:02 BST

The line between Leeds and the Wakefield station is currently blocked, in that direction only, due to the passenger. Northern says West Yorkshire Police have been requested to attend to deal with the passenger.

Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 45 minutes and disruption is expected until at least 1.30pm.

Scroll down for live updates.

13:17 BSTUpdated 13:24 BST

Police attend Wakefield Westgate station

In an update, Northern said: “Police have attended and the person has been removed from the service.”

Disruption is expected to continue to 1.30pm.

13:05 BSTUpdated 13:15 BST

How to claim compensation on tickets

If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting the Northern website. Alternatively you can collect a paper form from one of Northern’s stations or download it here and post it to Freepost Northernrailway.

How will receive my compensation?

  • Customer completing our online claim form can choose from the following payment methods
  • BAC’s payment to a UK bank account
  • A payment to UK Debit or Credit card
  • A Natwest PayIt Payment
  • Rail Travel Vouchers
  • A Complimentary ticket (Valid on Northern services only)
  • A Cashable Voucher (Redeemable at a Northern ticket up to the value of £50.00)
  • Donate the compensation to our chosen charity the Samaritans.
13:03 BSTUpdated 13:16 BST

Effect on services

Here are the Northern train services affected by the disruption:

  • Leeds to Doncaster (this direction only)
  • Currently unable to operateLeeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe (this direction only)
  • Currently unable to operateLeeds to Knottingley via Wakefield Westgate (this direction only)
  • Currently unable to operate

First services affected: 11.48 Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe

Alternative travel suggestions:Passengers travelling between Leeds and Meadowhall/Sheffield can use the route via Barnsley which is not affected by this issue.

12:59 BSTUpdated 13:03 BST

