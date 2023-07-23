Leeds train delays: Police called to Wakefield Westgate as 'disruptive passenger' blocks train line
The line between Leeds and the Wakefield station is currently blocked, in that direction only, due to the passenger. Northern says West Yorkshire Police have been requested to attend to deal with the passenger.
Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 45 minutes and disruption is expected until at least 1.30pm.
Police attend Wakefield Westgate station
In an update, Northern said: “Police have attended and the person has been removed from the service.”
Disruption is expected to continue to 1.30pm.
How to claim compensation on tickets
If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting the Northern website. Alternatively you can collect a paper form from one of Northern’s stations or download it here and post it to Freepost Northernrailway.
How will receive my compensation?
- Customer completing our online claim form can choose from the following payment methods
- BAC’s payment to a UK bank account
- A payment to UK Debit or Credit card
- A Natwest PayIt Payment
- Rail Travel Vouchers
- A Complimentary ticket (Valid on Northern services only)
- A Cashable Voucher (Redeemable at a Northern ticket up to the value of £50.00)
- Donate the compensation to our chosen charity the Samaritans.
Effect on services
Here are the Northern train services affected by the disruption:
- Leeds to Doncaster (this direction only)
- Currently unable to operateLeeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe (this direction only)
- Currently unable to operateLeeds to Knottingley via Wakefield Westgate (this direction only)
- Currently unable to operate
First services affected: 11.48 Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe
Alternative travel suggestions:Passengers travelling between Leeds and Meadowhall/Sheffield can use the route via Barnsley which is not affected by this issue.
