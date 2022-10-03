Leeds train delays: LNER trains cancelled and delayed after person hit by train
Leeds trains are being cancelled or delayed after a person was hit by a train earlier today.
A tweet posted by London North Eastern Railway read: “We're saddened to report that there has been a person hit by a train between #LondonKingsCross and #Peterborough. Services are subject to extended delays and short-notice amendments.”
Live updates as trains delayed after person hit on the tracks
Last updated: Monday, 03 October, 2022, 15:21
Key Events
LNER is encouraging people to defer their journey
LNER has suggested people defer their journey to avoid delays.
All tickets for 3 October will be valid tomorrow.
Several Leeds trains have been affected
The 16:15 and the 16:59 from Leeds to Kings Cross have now been cancelled.
Several trains running between Leeds and Kings Cross earlier today faced termination at Peterborough, or were met with extended delays.
LNER trains are facing extended delays and cancellations
