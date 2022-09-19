Leeds train delays: Live updates as trespassers on tracks cause delays to Harrogate
Trains running between Harrogate and Leeds have been cancelled or delayed.
Reports of trespassers on the railway have led to several trains from Leeds Train Station being cancelled or delayed.
Passengers boarding any trains running between Harrogate and Leeds have been told to expect cancellations or delays.
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 13:50
The line has now reopened
The trains cancelled so far
The 12.29 train to York has been cancelled due to trespassers on the railway between Leeds and Harrogate.
So far, other affected services include 12.59 train to York and 13.53 train to Harrogate.
Northern stated delays would affect services between Harrogate and Leeds
