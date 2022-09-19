News you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Live updates as trespassers on tracks cause delays to Harrogate

Trains running between Harrogate and Leeds have been cancelled or delayed.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:03 pm
Reports of trespassers on the railway have led to several trains from Leeds Train Station being cancelled or delayed.

Passengers boarding any trains running between Harrogate and Leeds have been told to expect cancellations or delays.

Follow our live blog below for updates.

Live updates after trespassers cause delays at Leeds Train Station

Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 13:50

Monday, 19 September, 2022, 13:50

The line has now reopened

Monday, 19 September, 2022, 13:08

The trains cancelled so far

The 12.29 train to York has been cancelled due to trespassers on the railway between Leeds and Harrogate.

So far, other affected services include 12.59 train to York and 13.53 train to Harrogate.

Monday, 19 September, 2022, 13:03

Northern stated delays would affect services between Harrogate and Leeds

