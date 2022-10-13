A gas leak near the railway between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate is causing delays and cancellations on Leeds lines.

The line closure is currently expected to stay in place until the weekend.

Services are unable to call at Normanton, Castleford and Woodlesford.

Trains running through these stations will be diverted.

Chris Keith, operations manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We’d like to apologise to customers affected by this temporary rail line closure, however it’s essential to keeping our teams and members of the public safe while we complete the work.