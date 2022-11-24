Leeds train delays: Defective track causing cancellations and delays for the second day in a row
A defective track is causing delays and cancellations to services for the second day running.
A tweet posted by Northern read: “Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Leeds and Apperley Bridge, trains have to run at reduced speed.”
Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected, with some services being cancelled.
Yesterday, Northern tweeted that all lines between Leeds and Apperley Bridge were running at reduced speed due to the same defective track.
No further updates have been issued by Northern.