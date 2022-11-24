News you can trust since 1890
Leeds train delays: Defective track causing cancellations and delays for the second day in a row

A defective track is causing delays and cancellations to services for the second day running.

By Abi Whistance
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 9:53am

A tweet posted by Northern read: “Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Leeds and Apperley Bridge, trains have to run at reduced speed.”

Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected, with some services being cancelled.

Yesterday, Northern tweeted that all lines between Leeds and Apperley Bridge were running at reduced speed due to the same defective track.

Leeds Railway Station

No further updates have been issued by Northern.

