Leeds to York: More than 100 penalty fines issued to would-be ‘fare evaders’
More than 100 penalty notices have been issued by train operator Northern as part of a clamp down on fare evasion between Leeds and York.
It follows a ‘period of action’ last month where revenue enforcement teams were deployed on trains and at intermediary stations along the route via Micklefield.
Over the course of the ‘period of action’ Northern issued more than 100 penalty notices, completed 70 ‘travel incident reports’ (whereby an investigation is launched to consider further legal action) and spoke to more than 10,000 rail users.
The ‘period of action’ was carried out on Northern services between Leeds and York that call at Cross Gates, Garforth, East Garforth, Micklefield, Church Fenton and UllesKelf.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Everyone has a duty to buy a ticket before they travel – and I hope this spotlight on the Leeds to York route will act as a deterrent to those who feel the rules don’t apply to them.”
He added: “Northern is making it easier than ever to buy a ticket for travel by investing in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country. Customers can buy tickets from our app, the website, ticket offices or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network. There really is no excuse.”
Fare evaders are prosecuted under the provisions of the Regulation of Railways Act 1889 and the Railway Byelaws made pursuant to the Transport Act 2000.