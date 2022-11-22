Services on the line, which connects Leeds and Shipley, are currently running at a “reduced speed” due to a restriction.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes. Disruption is expected to last until 4pm.

A statement from rail operator Northern said: “Due to a speed restriction over defective track between Leeds and Apperley Bridge trains have to run at reduced speed on this line

Rail users between Leeds and Apperley Bridge are asked to expect delays and cancellations this afternoon.