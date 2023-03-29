Paul Wilkinson, who works for Northern, found two girls, both under the age of 16, on-board a service heading from Blackpool North to York on the evening of Wednesday, March 22.

He was able to ascertain they had, in their words, ‘run away from home’ and immediately alerted British Transport Police (BTP) who intercepted the train at Leeds and took the girls into their duty of care.

His actions and quick thinking actions have been hailed by his bosses and YEP readers have taken to social media to express their support for train conductors amid fears of further cuts.

Picture: Bruce Rollinson/Northern

Richard Cowles said: “Fair play. Another reason why conductors should not be taken off trains.”

Jackie Thompson said: “And this is why we NEED staff on trains, not just the driver, well done.”

Laurie Morgen added: “Guards, conductors, drinks trolley staff, all play a vital part on trains. They’re someone in an official capacity who can act when things go wrong.”

The ‘Driver-only operation’ debate has been rumbling on for years with the axing of conductors and guards seen as a potential money saving technique.

Arguments for the notion include that 10s of thousands of services run each year with only a driver onboard but critics have raised concern about the potential for increased anti-social behaviour without an added deterrent on rail services.

Many readers also shared their positive experiences of conductors looking out for the public.

Jacqui Hallett said: “A guard rang me when my teen was on a train to ask where she was going and why she wasn't in school - I knew where she was going and it was training day...Great safeguarding.”

Susan Woodhead added: “Couldn’t agree more with the comments about driver only trains. Guards provide an invaluable service across the board and shouldn’t be seen as a drain on profits for the train operators.”