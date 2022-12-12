Six of the 25 closures are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour. The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week. They are:

- M1, until 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closure and M62 westbound, junction 28 entry slip road closure and M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 27 lane closure's diversion on national and local authority network.

- A62, until 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and junction 27, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via National highways network.

There will be 25 closures on major roads in and around Leeds this week, including on the M621. Picture: Tony Johnson

- M62, until 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

- M621, until 6am August 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

- M62, until 6am August 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next seven days:

- A1(M), from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 48 to junction 47 carriageway closure diversion via National and local highways network Maintenance works.

- A64, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Towton to Headley bar, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

- M621, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 27, Lane closure for barrier repair.

- A63, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 45 entry slip road closure and lane one closure diversion via National highways network Maintenance works.

- A62, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 28 exit and entry slip road closure and lane closures diversion on national highways network.

- M62, from 9pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure for technology works.

- M1, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads and M1 northbound to M62 westbound, link road closure and lane closures diversion via national and local authority networks.

- A63, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 44 slip road closure and hard shoulder closure diversion via national England network.

- M62, from 9pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure inspections.

- M621, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 27 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspections.

- A62, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28 exit and entry slip road closure and lane closures diversion on national highways network.

- M621, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 27, Lane closure for inspections.

- M62, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure inspections.

- A63, from 9pm December 15 to 5.30am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 45 to junction 44 carriageway closure diversion on national highway and local authority network Electrical works.

- M62, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure for survey works.

- M62, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29 carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads diversion via national highways network delta block.

- A63, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 46 exit slip road closure diversion via National highways network Maintenance works.

- M1, from 9pm December 18 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority network.

- M621, from 6pm to 10pm on December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

- M621, from 9pm December 22 to 6am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 27 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair.

