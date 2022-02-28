Leeds road closures: More than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week with 30 minute delays

Drivers are expected to face moderate delays with some facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1: From 8pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 44 exit slip road closed diversion on national highways network.

A1: From 8pm February 8 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): full closure of the A1M j44 north - A64 east link road closed and A64 west to A1M south link closed diversion on Highway England network.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

M621: From 8pm February 28 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 7, Lane closure for technology works.

M1: From 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 - junction 42, Lane closures for technology works.

M621: From 8pm March 1 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise, junction 2a to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M62: From 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for barrier repair.

M62: from 8pm March 5, 2022 to 6am May 24, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

M621: From 9pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

M1: From 8pm March 9 to 5.30am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1: From 8pm March 9 to 5.30am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closure for Technology works.

M621: From midday, to 6pm on March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

A62: From 8pm March 14 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 south to M62 west link lane one closure leading to lane 1+2+3 closure M62 westbound, junction 28 exit slip road closed closed and various lane closures diversion on national highways network.

M62: From 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for barrier repair.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.